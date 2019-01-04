Kerala bandh violence: Police arrests 2 CPIM, 3 SDPI workers

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4: Kerala police on Friday arrested five persons in connection with attacks and death of BJP workers and Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker.

Two CPIM workers were arrested under sections 302 and 307 for the death of Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker Chandran Unnithan at Pandalam.

Meanwhile, Thrissur police arrested three SDPI workers in connection with the attack on BJP workers on Thursday.

Also Read | Sabarimala: Attacked & in tears, this woman journalist did not shy away from duty

Chandran Unnithan (55), Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker, who was injured in Wednesday's clash, has succumbed to the injuries. He had sustained injuries on his head during the clash between BJP and CPM workers in Pandalam over the women's entry into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

Unnithan, who was allegedly injured in stone pelting, was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.