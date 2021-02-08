BJP chief Nadda slams LDF, UDF, says both are two sides of the same coin

Kerala Assembly elections 2021: BJP promises law against love jihad

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 08: Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised to bring an Uttar Pradesh-like law against love jihad in Kerala, if elected to power.

The BJP state president has made it clear that if they come to power, NDA will enact a law against Love Jihad.

BJP has highlighted the events of illegal and forceful conversions in the state.

The opposition, however, has slammed the move and called it an attempt to polarize.

NCP leader Majeed Memon stated that Kerala is one of the most literate states and the people there believe in secularism and the move will not woo the voters in Kerala.

However, BJP state President K Surendran stated that the Love jihad is a serious issue and apart from Hindu organizations, the Christians are also demanding for the same law.

K Surendran also alleged that the minorities were being treated unfairly in the state.

While Christians were being denied minority benefits, Muslims were being given undue benefits, he said.

"Despite the BJP and churches expressing their views against love jihad, the Left and Right fronts are not even acknowledging it. Even in minority rights, there is discrimination in Kerala. Why the ruling and opposition parties in Kerala have not made their stand clear despite the fact that the Christian churches have complained to the prime minister that the Christians are not getting the population benefits when the Muslim community is getting undeserved rights," the BJP leader claimed.

The love jihad law, introduced by the Yogi Adityanath government last year, forbids conversion done through "misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means". The law provides for jail term of one to 5 years, and a minimum fine of Rs 15,000.