Kerala Assembly elections 2021: All you need to know about Election Commission’s guidelines

New Delhi, Apr 06: The stage is set for a massive contest between the Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and the National Democratic Alliance in Kerala as more than 2.74 crore voters will step out to elect their next Chief Minister today (April 06).

It can be seen that a total of 957 candidates are in the contest this year across 14 districts, and 2,02,402 polling personnel have been deployed this year to oversee the electoral process in the southern Indian state. In a bid to protect them from the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, 97 per cent of all polling personnel have been vaccinated.

Voting for all 140 assembly constituencies will be conducted across 40,771 polling stations. Out of the total voter base of 2,74,46,039, 1,32,83,724 are males, 1,41,62,025 are females and 290 belong to the transgender community. The number of service voters for this year's polls is 57,160.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India issued guidelines for voters and listed out necessary details ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

Election Commission guidelines

a. As per standard procedure, all EVMs and VVPATs have undergone the First Level of Checking (FLC), randomization, and commissioning in the presence of political parties/candidates' agents. Each of the EVMs and VVPATs has also undergone mock polls.

b. All the EVMs and VVPATs will once again undergo a mock poll in the presence of polling agents of the candidates before voting commences, with a minimum of 50 votes cast on each as per the standard operating procedure.

c. Ensure a transparent and vigilant mechanism for COVID-19 appropriate, intimidation free and inducement free elections.

d. The Election Commission has extended the option of postal ballot facility to PwDs, Senior Citizens above the age of 80 years, suspected COVID-19 patients or infected persons, and people working in essential services.

e. All polling stations were sanitised a day back. Thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and face masks have been made available at all polling stations. Proper arrangements for social distancing have been put in place.