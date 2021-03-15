YouTube
    Kerala Assembly election 2021: AIADMK names two women candidates

    Chennai, Mar 15: The AIADMK on Monday announced fielding two women candidates to the Kerala Assembly elections from as many seats for the April 6 eletions in that state.

    Elections will be held for 140 seats in Kerala where the ruling CPI(M), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a successive term by bucking the trend of a regime change once in five years while opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP are seeking to dethrone the LDF.

    B Naseema will fight from Mannarcad while RM Dhanalakshmi is the party''s pick for Devikulam constituency, according to the list released by top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, Coordinator and K Palaniswami, the joint coordinator. here.

    Story first published: Monday, March 15, 2021, 12:56 [IST]
