Kerala Assembly adjourned for the day

Thirvananathpuram, Dec 8: Kerala Assembly has been adjourned for the day following a protest by the members of the opposition over their demand for the withdrawal of Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) from Sabarimala.

Like previous session today's session lasted for few minutes. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan decided to adjourn proceedings.

The Congress-led opposition UDF disrupted proceedings in the Kerala Assembly on Dec 7, demanding discussion on the Sabarimala temple issue, leading to an early adjournment of the House.

UDF MLAs entered the House carrying black banners and sought withdrawal of police restrictions at Sabarimala. The session, which began at 9 AM lasted only 18 minutes.

The Kerala High Court had December 6 said police restrictions and prohibitory orders were not affecting devotees.

