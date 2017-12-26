Kerala: 5 children drown as boat capsizes in Changaramkulam

In a tragic incident, five persons died on Tuesday after a rowing boat overturned off Changaramkulam in Njarani river. The incident happened when the people went for fishing in the river.

Three girls and two boys have died in the incident. The search is going on for another person, who has gone missing.

The deceased children have been identified as Praseena, Vaishnav, Jeneesha, Abhilash and Minnu. The man, who was rescued, has been taken to Thrissur Medical college.

Though the persons in the boat were rescued and taken to the hospital, the lives of six persons could not be saved.

More details awaited.

OneIndia News