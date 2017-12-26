Kerala: 5 children drown as boat capsizes in Changaramkulam

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

In a tragic incident, five persons died on Tuesday after a rowing boat overturned off Changaramkulam in Njarani river. The incident happened when the people went for fishing in the river.

Image for representation only
Image for representation only

Three girls and two boys have died in the incident. The search is going on for another person, who has gone missing.

The deceased children have been identified as Praseena, Vaishnav, Jeneesha, Abhilash and Minnu. The man, who was rescued, has been taken to Thrissur Medical college.

Though the persons in the boat were rescued and taken to the hospital, the lives of six persons could not be saved.

More details awaited.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kerala, boat capsize

Story first published: Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 19:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.