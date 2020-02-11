Kejriwal tsunami: How AAP's quirky social media tactics translated to more votes

New Delhi, Feb 11: Social media has always played an important role to reach out to potential voters. It was the first time used by Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. He took advantage of Twitter as a social media tool to interact with the people.

In India, it was the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi who gained popularity on Twitter back in 2009.

Delhi chief minister also used digital media to reach out to even the last Aadmi in the national capital, which did bring good results for them.

This time too during the Delhi assembly election 2020, AAP used its social media campaign with its catchy one-liners, memes and parody clips which conveyed good things achieved by the Kejriwal government in the areas of health, power, transport and education. And definitely, the BJP and the Congress, have a lot of catching up to do.

As per the latest trends so far, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is on course to return to power in the national capital. The AAP is way ahead of its challenger BJP. The Congress has been routed in the polls.

It all started when the AAP had set up its smart and innovative poll campaign for elections on February 8. It has targeted the newer generation, the first time voters who may not be comfortable with complex political jargon.

And the man behind the transformation is a 23-year-old Abhijeet Dipke who hails from Pune. He has been heading the IT AAP's IT team since 2013. The party treats social media as an important tool during the campaigns.

Their quirky style of campaigning has taken the opposition by surprise. AAP's message is simple, clear and at the same time funny. Take a look:

No!!!



First go out and VOTE! https://t.co/N87Jggt4Co — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020

The night before results day. 🙏🤞 pic.twitter.com/QldhNV9GMK — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 10, 2020

Ye Aam Aadmi ka election hain, Aam Aadmi hi jeetega.#Vote4Jhadu pic.twitter.com/0xrkv0jLsd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020

Bijli sasti kaun karayega...

Free mein paani kaun dilayega...#Vote4Jhadu pic.twitter.com/2lHZqgpthY — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020

Delhi, we love you❤️



Our love for you will never fade.#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/dlfHNBnrGx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020

Have you seen this movie? pic.twitter.com/YjcTv743Zq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 7, 2020

Have you heard this song? 😁 pic.twitter.com/gNEhhI0PuG — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 7, 2020