Kejriwal predicts loss for Channi, Siddhu, Majithia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that if his party comes to power the interests of Punjab will be safeguarded.

While addressing a press conference, he mocked SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal for accusing him of seeking Punjab's waters for Delhi. Those who are responsible for creating the problem are accusing us without any basis and justification, he also said.

Today we are getting around 60 seats but we appeal to the public to give us at least 80 seats to ensure a stable and strong government, Kejriwal said. He also said that Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Siddhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were all going to lose the elections.

Know all about Arvind Kejriwal

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 13:23 [IST]