YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal predicts loss for Channi, Siddhu, Majithia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that if his party comes to power the interests of Punjab will be safeguarded.

    Kejriwal predicts loss for Channi, Siddhu, Majithia
    Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal

    While addressing a press conference, he mocked SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal for accusing him of seeking Punjab's waters for Delhi. Those who are responsible for creating the problem are accusing us without any basis and justification, he also said.

    Today we are getting around 60 seats but we appeal to the public to give us at least 80 seats to ensure a stable and strong government, Kejriwal said. He also said that Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Siddhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were all going to lose the elections.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Know all about
    Arvind Kejriwal

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022 arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X