Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike on Delhi sealing

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would sit on an indefinite fast if the issue of sealing is not stopped by March 31.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court is going to hear this matter from 2 April on day to day basis. Delhi govt has appointed two good senior advocates in this matter.

Kejriwal, however, has been appealed by several trader associations and also advised by some lawyers that when the matter is in the court and the court is going to hear it on day to day basis, his fast could annoy the court, which could adversely impact outcome. They urged him to postpone his decision.

Kejriwal has decided to closely monitor the situation and has thus postponed his decision for the moment.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

delhi, arvind kejriwal, hunger strike

Story first published: Friday, March 30, 2018, 21:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 30, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.