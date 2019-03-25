  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal govt moves SC seeking larger bench on who controls services in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking constitution of a larger bench to decide the issue of who controls the services in Delhi.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi has told the Delhi government counsel it will look into the prayer seeking constitution of larger bench to decide issue of services.

    The apex court had on February 14 referred the issue of control of services to a larger bench after delivering a split verdict.

    Modi follows Hitler's tactics to run country says Kejriwal

    The two-judge bench had said that the Centre should have the final word on posting and transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital administration, but their disagreement on finer details resulted in a split verdict and the matter got referred to a larger bench.

    The Supreme Court's verdict came as a big blow to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been at the bad terms with the Centre ever since he took charge in 2015.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal aap government new delhi supreme court

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue