  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal government continues to flout advertisement rules

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi Government continues to flout government norms for advertisements.

    It's notable that whenever a government entity releases advertisements through public exchequer then it's supposed collect data for the government.

    Kejriwal government continues to flout advertisement rules

    AAP government's advertisements featuring Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the proposed free metro and bus rides for Delhi women can be spotted at many places in the national capital.

    The Kejriwal government has invited public suggestions through advertisement about its proposed scheme and instead of giving a government email id, it has asked the people to send their suggestions to a private email Id - delhiwomensafety@gmail.com by June 30, 2019.

    It's notable that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had registered its protest when the advertisement was first released.

    Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari had demanded Lt. Governor that such advertisement should not be allowed in which are issued through private Email Ids.

    Make process to get new water connections simple says Kejriwal

    "Arvind Kejriwal is running Delhi Government like a Private Ltd. company and is utilizing the hard earned money of the people on big advertisements to improve the image of the Government and also trying to collect data issued through private email id. This may be misused in the next Assembly Elections," said Tiwari.

    "Before the Lok Sabha Elections also, the Delhi Government collected information about the children and parents of the Government schools through a letter written by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia which was misused in the Lok Sabha Elections, " added Tiwari.

    He demanded the Lt. Governor that such advertisement should not be allowed in which private Email Ids are used for collecting information to be used in future because when public fund is used for advertisements then the information collected should be used in the interest of the Government.

    Delhi government 's new freebie has already been under the scanner of experts who have said that the scheme is announced without having a detailed blueprint just to woo women voters in the next assembly election.

    More AAP News

    Read more about:

    aap delhi government arvind kejriwal advertisement

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 6:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue