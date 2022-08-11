India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kejriwal giving 'perverse twist' to debate on freebies: Sitharaman

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a "perverse twist" to the debate on freebies, saying the AAP leader's comments are an attempt to create fears in the minds of the poor.

    Sitharaman
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    A day after Kejriwal joined the debate on freebies calling for a referendum on spending taxpayers' money on healthcare and education, Sitharaman said that spending on these two has never been called or classified as freebies since Independence and to drag them now into the debate is to give a perverse twist.

    "Delhi Chief Minister has given perverse twist to the debate on freebies. Health and education have never been called freebies," she told reporters here.

    Your oral remarks in the 'freebie' case damaged our reputation: EC tells SCYour oral remarks in the 'freebie' case damaged our reputation: EC tells SC

    "No Indian government has ever denied them since Independence. So, by classifying education and health as freebies, Kerjiwal is trying to bring in a sense of worry and fear in minds of poor," she said.

    In recent days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out competitive populism of extending "rewaris" (freebies) which are not just wastage of taxpayers' money but also an economic disaster that could hamper India's drive to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

    His comments were seen directed at parties like AAP which have in the run-up to assembly elections in states like Punjab promised free electricity and water, among other things.

    Sitharaman said there has to be a genuine debate on the issue and everyone should participate in it.

    Comments

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News  

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X