Kejriwal busy searching for Sikh CM: Hardeep Puri slams Delhi vaccination

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 22: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for low vaccination numbers in the national capital on Monday.

Taking to twitter, Puri wrote, "On a day India vaccinated more than 84 lakh people, Delhi administered only 76,259 out of more than 11 lakh doses available. Why?"

"Instead of focusing on health & welfare of people of Delhi, Kejriwal Ji is busy in Punjab searching for a Sikh CM face for his party," Puri added.

As India reached a milestone on Monday with over 85 lakh doses, Delhi was able to vaccinate only 76,259 people. More than 11 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines was available with the government.

The union ministers jibe comes in response to accusations from Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia that the Centre is exporting Covid-19 vaccines at a time when thousands of Indians are dying.

On Monday, Sisodia charged the Modi government with spending money on advertisements instead of Covid vaccines.

The central government is pressurising Delhi government officials to publish advertisements thanking its vaccination drive, Sisodia alleged in an online briefing.

While the BJP hit back at the Arvind Kejriwal government, accusing it of creating confusion over the ongoing vaccination drive.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded freedom to buy vaccines which the central government allowed, but failing to buy vaccines in the international market, he demanded that the Centre should procure vaccines for the states," Kapoor said.

"It's very clear that it is the Arvind Kejriwal government that created all the confusion over vaccination drive after failing to get any vaccines on its own," he added.

India administered 86,16,373 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday. This is the highest-ever single day vaccination to be administered in a single day.