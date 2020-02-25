  • search
    Kejriwal appeals for peace says Delhi violence will affect all

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: In the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi in which at least seven people were killed, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed for peace and said that the violence will affect all.

    Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said,''I appeal to all Delhites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate.''

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    He also said that hospitals, fire department, police are on alert & working in coordination.

    Earlier in the day, the death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

    A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law. Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.

    Shah calls for second review meeting on violence at northeast Delhi

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the prevailing situation in the city. The meeting was held late Monday night after Shah's return from Ahmedabad, where he had attended the 'Namaste Trump' event addressed by US President Donald Trump. Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest, a Home Ministry official said.

    Those who attended the meeting included Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, among others.

    arvind kejriwal delhi chief minister violence clashes death toll protesters

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
