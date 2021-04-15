Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi: What's allowed, what's not

Janta Curfew in Maharashtra: Know more about what is closed, what's open and what's allowed

New Delhi, Apr 15: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in the national capital amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. The restrictions would come into effect from Friday 10 pm till Monday 6 am to stem the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the city

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that all essential services will be allowed during the lockdown.

"These restrictions are for your sake. It will be inconvenient but these restrictions are necessary to break the chain of transmission," Kejriwal said in a video address.

The decision was taken after Kejriwal's meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and top officials earlier today.

"I had a meeting with L-G. We have decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain we are imposing a weekend curfew, exempting essential services," Delhi CM said.

Here is the list of What's allowed, What's not during weekend curfew in Delhi

Curfew passes to be issued to those rendering essential services.

Those attending weddings in Delhi to be given e-passes to facilitate movement during weekend curfew.

Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums to be closed.

Cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only.

People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries permitted.

Weekend markets will be allowed but with restrictions.

Interstate transport will also continue.

Private offices will be directed to ensure that employees work from home.

Breaking record, Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump in its coronavirus tally on Wednesday with 17,282 new cases, while over 100 people died.