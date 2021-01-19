Keep ex-CM letter pad ready: Suvendu Adhikari's dig at Mamata Banerjee

'Bhabanipur is my younger sister': Mamata Banerjee may contest from two constituencies

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 19: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee for her decision to contest the West Bengal assembly election from Nandigram, the seat where he was MLA from Trinamool Congress till he switched to BJP.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) will contest elections from Nandigram. She should get a letter pad ready with the words 'former CM' written on it," BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said during a rally in Khejuri, Purba Medinipur district.

"If I cannot defeat her with half lakh votes in Nandigram I will quit politics. She only remembers Nandigram when election time comes," Suvendu said.