KEAM Round 3 seat allotment result to be declared shortly: Direct link to check
India
New Delhi, Nov 09: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM Round 3 seat allotment result will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM is held for admission to various professional degree courses the state. Once the results are declared the students can access and download the seat allotment list.
Those candidates who are shortlisted will be required to confirm their admission by paying the application fee. The Controller of Examinations Kerala had release the KEAM Rank List 2021 on October 7. The KEAM Round 3 seat allotment result once declared will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in.
How to check KEAM Round 3 seat allotment result:
- Go to cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on KEAM 2020-Candidate portal
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout
Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 11:16 [IST]