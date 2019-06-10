  • search
    Kathua rape, murder case verdict: Omar, Mehbooba Mufti hail judgement

    New Delhi, June 10: Minutes after six men have been held guilty in the gang-rape, torture and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January last year, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah welcomed the court's judgment.

    Former CMs of J&K Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. File photo.

    Former chief minister Omar Abdullah lauded the conviction of six of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.

    PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, welcomed the conviction of the accused on Monday. The case was a bone of contention between the PDP and BJP, who were part of a coalition government at the time.

    Kathua rape and murder case: Six accused convicted, one let off; Sentencing at 2pm

    A special court here on Monday convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted.

