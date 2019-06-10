Kathua rape, murder case verdict: Omar, Mehbooba Mufti hail judgement

New Delhi, June 10: Minutes after six men have been held guilty in the gang-rape, torture and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January last year, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah welcomed the court's judgment.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah lauded the conviction of six of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.

Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough. #KathuaRapeCase https://t.co/gL2FfRL3rJ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2019

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, welcomed the conviction of the accused on Monday. The case was a bone of contention between the PDP and BJP, who were part of a coalition government at the time.

Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment https://t.co/jBuRUdGa5h — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 10, 2019

A special court here on Monday convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted.