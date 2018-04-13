Kathua rape case: 'We will fight for Asifa's justice,' says Kamal Haasan

About the horrific rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Friday tweeted demanding justice for Asifa.

"Does it have to be ur own daughter for you to understand? She could've been mine. I feel angry as a man, father and a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn't make this country safe enough forr YOU. I'll fight fOr justice at least fr future kids like YOU. we mourn u & won't forget u," he tweeted.

Does it have 2 b ur own daughter fr u 2 understand? She could’ve been mine. I feel angry as a man, father & a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn’t make this country safe enough fr U. I’ll fight fr justice at least fr future kids like u. V mourn u & won’t forget u — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 13, 2018

The rape-and-murder of the nomadic Muslim Bakerwal community girl - whose name is also spelt 'Asifa' - has created a controversy after lawyers in Jammu tried to prevent the Crime Branch from filing a chargesheet in the case.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it's time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child).

Amid slogans against the BJP and the Prime Minister during the march, Gandhi said the women of the country are afraid to go out today and the government must ensure their safety.

Gandhi was joined by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra as also their children, besides scores of Congress leaders, party workers and others, who were seen shouting slogans, carrying candles and some even placards against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir while demanding urgent action against the perpetrators of two heinous gang rapes -- one in Unnao (UP) and the other in Kathua (J&K).

A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

Jammu has been on tenterhooks since the brutal rape and murder.

The city's bar association has opposed the action against the accused and alleged that minority Dogras were being targeted.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day