Kathua rape case: CM Mehbooba Mufti demands fast-track court

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has written to the chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, requesting setting up of a special fast track court to try the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

The chief minister requested the chief justice for establishment of the special fast track court for the case, official sources said.

It would complete trial in 90 days and would be the first such court in state, they said. The state government has also decided to terminate from service the cops accused in the case, they added. The Chief Minister has also asked for the termination of arrested officers in the case under Section 126-C and Article 311.

A People's Democratic Party (PDP) source speaking to news agency ANI, said the fast-track court is likely to deliver its verdict in the case within 90 days.

The official order regarding the same is expected to be issued on Saturday evening.

The appointed judge in the case will be hearing the case of the gangrape and murder of 8-year-old girl only, till its closure.

PTI

