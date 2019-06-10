Kathua rape and murder case: Special court to pronounce verdict today

India

oi-Deepika S

Pathankot, June 10: The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir will be delivered by a special court in Pathankot today.

The case - involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of the victim last January - had triggered allegations of a spike in crimes across the country.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the court and in Kathua in view of the pronouncement of the judgement.

Trial in Kathua rape and murder case nears completion

According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

The victim's body was found mutilated in a forested area on January 17. Three days later, one of the accused - reportedly a juvenile - was arrested by police. The trial in his case is yet to begin because a petition on determining his age is yet to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

There are eight accused in the case: Former revenue official Sanji Ram, Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Ram's son Vishal Jangotra and a juvenile who faces a separate trial. Two investigating officers - head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, are accused of destroying crucial evidence in the case.

The case had become a bone of contention between the then ruling alliance partners PDP and the BJP after two ministers of the saffron party, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused arrested by the state crime branch.