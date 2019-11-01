  • search
    Kashmiris situation is unsustainable, needs to change for sure: Merkel

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 01: The current situation in Kashmir is "not sustainable" and needs to change for sure, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday told German media ahead of her 'restricted meeting' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after co-chairing the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with him.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    However, the Kashmir situation was not discussed during the IGC and as per sources, Merkel expected to hear from Prime Minister Modi plans for Jammu and Kashmir during their 'restricted meeting'.

    "As the situation at this moment (in Kashmir) is not sustainable and not good, this has to change for sure," Merkel was quoted as having said by German sources.

    The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August.

    After their extensive delegation-level talks, the two leaders held a 'restricted meeting' at the official residence of the Prime Minister in the presence of select ministers and officials from both the sides.

    India-Germany marching towards new and advanced technology: Angela Merkel

    Among others present at the meeting included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale from the Indian side.

