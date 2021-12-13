Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration: 'Modi, Modi', 'Har Har Mahadev' chants welcome PM to Varanasi

YouTube
    Lucknow, Dec 13: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the crowd greeted him with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Modi, Modi'.

    Locals gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister by showering flower petals and raising slogans of 'Modi, Modi' & 'Har Har Mahadev' in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

    The PM is on a two-day visit to the city to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. He will dedicate to people the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws massive number of visitors from India and abroad. The corridor has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

    On the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor on Monday, the city of Varanasi will witness the presence of around 3,000 saints from across the country.

    up election 2022 narendra modi varanasi

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:21 [IST]
