    Kashi Corridor inauguration: PM Modi visits Kaal Bhairav temple, performs aarti

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, ahead of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

    He will be heading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple next to offer prayers at around 1 pm and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.

    The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

    PM Modi will dedicate to people the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws massive number of visitors from India and abroad.

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:38 [IST]
