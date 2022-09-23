Kartik Pande appointed as next High Commissioner to Seychelles

New Delhi, Sep 23: Indian diplomat Kartik Pande on Thursday was appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Seychelles.

Kartik Pande is an IFS officer of the 2004 batch and is presently posted as joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India.

Pande is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said the MEA in a statement.

As the High Commissioner of Seychelles, Pande will succeed former Indian Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag. General Suhag was appointed as the High Commissioner to Seychelles in 2019.

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 12:24 [IST]