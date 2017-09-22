Karti closed foreign accounts, transferred money abroad, CBI in SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation has told the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram has closed several foreign accounts and transferred money deposited in them when he was abroad.

This is in clear contradiction to what Karti, had told the agency-that he had just one account. The court is hearing a plea challenging the lookout circular issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation which barred Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram from traveling abroad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that Karti Chidambaram took service charges for getting FIPB clearance when his father P Chidambaram was the union finance minister.

The CBI while defending the circular said that it has ample evidence to show the properties and accounts that Karti Chidambaram holds abroad. It also accused him of charging service while getting FIPB clearance when his father Chidambaram was the finance minister of India.

The submissions were made by the CBI which probed Karti in the INX media case. Karti Chidambaram arguing through his counsel said that the CBI has claimed that he had properties all across the world. They also said I have bank accounts abroad. However during the questioning the CBI did not ask me one question about it, he also submitted.

The CBI responded by saying, " we have things to show- the jugglery of accounts and properties abroad.

OneIndia News