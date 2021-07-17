Karnataka: Yediyurappa denies resignation rumours, calls for legislature party meet

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 17: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called legislative party meet on 26th July, amid rumours about his resignation.

"The central leaders have asked me to continue as Chief Minister and strengthen the party. It is our duty to follow their instructions from time to time. There is no question of leadership change," Yediyurappa told reporters on his return from Delhi.

Yediyurappa denied having any discussion on alternative leadership but emphasised that there was no dearth of "substitute" leaders in the BJP.

However, he maintained that the party has given him the charge and he will work to strengthen the party by taking everyone along.

Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda during his two-day visit to Delhi.

According to reports, Yediyurappa is is planning for a cabinet reshuffle, to drop some ministers, aslo accommodate some new faces to put an end to dissidence once and for all.

Repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in the administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.