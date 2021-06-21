Don't be stubborn, get back to work, CM Yediyurappa to striking KSRTC workers

Karnataka to restart Bus services to AP, Telangana from June 22; check timings, guidelines, other Details

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 21: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will restart the bus operation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with effect from June 22, Tuesday.

As per guidelines, the state's transport service said that the bus services would start operatin based on traffic density & need with 50% seating capacity and no travel by standing would be allowed. Services to Andhra Pradesh will be from 6 am so as to reach within 6 pm.

It further guided all passengers to wear the mask and follow Covid-19 safety protocols while travelling in the Corporation buses.

Passengers can book tickets online at ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in/; ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters. The Karnataka road transport Corp also mentioned a helpline number for queries--080-26252625.

While the KSRTC has said it is deploying 3,000 bues initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.

According to BMTC officials, till 8 AM a total of 796 buses are being operated.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) also said that it will resume bus services to Karnataka from June 17. Online reservation for bus tickets of APSRTC started from June 15.

Meanwhil, Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations with riders on Monday as the state government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city have come into effect.