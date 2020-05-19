  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka to do away with red, orange and green zones

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 19: Starting today, the Karnataka government would do away with the red, orange and green zone system. The government would instead identity containment zones that would be strictly monitored.

    Karnataka to do away with red, orange and green zones

    Medical Education MMMinister, K Sudhakar said that the district wise classification of zones will no longer exist. Once the lockdown is lifted, there is no relevance for such a classification, he also said. The government would instead strictly monitor smaller areas with a number of cases, he also said.

    Karnataka sets new set of rules for lockdown

    At present a 100 metre area has been cordoned off in containment zones. The government would redefine the containment zones, he also said. For instance the government is looking at categorising specific apartments of buildings. In rural areas, the government is likely to consider classifying taluks as containment zones.

    No movement of private or public transport will be allowed in containment zones, the minister also said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that the government's main focus would be on the containment zones. Strict measures would be in place in these zones and stringent punishment would be awarded for those indulging in unlawful activities.

    More KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    karnataka government zones

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 8:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue