Ram temple must be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, says RSS chief

The three-day 'Dharm Sansad' organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was inaugurated in Udupi on Friday (November 24). The Hindu right-wing gathering is centered around the construction of Ram temple, prevention of religious conversions, and cow protection.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his keynote address said, "Ram temple must be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site; No other structure must come up there. The day is not far when a saffron flag will fly atop the Ram mandir."

"We have to actively safeguard our cows. If there is no ban on cow slaughter, we cannot live in peace," he said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad International President, Praveen Bhai Togadia, in his keynote address said, " Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya should take place under the guidance of Udupi-based Pejawar mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami."

Togadia said the administration of Hindu temples by governments is in violation of Constitutional provisions.

He said, "Untouchability has no place in Hinduism. Hindu religion is fractured on the basis of caste and creed. The government should take steps to completely ban cow slaughter in the country."

In the name of religion, those who are distressing society must overcome.

Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Sutur Mutt warned that there is a danger to Hinduism. Swamiji said, " Hindus should introspect incidents on cow-vigilantes and moral-policing."

Dharmasthala Dharamadhikari Veerendra Heggade is the vice chairman of the reception committee and scion of the royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishan Datta Chamaraja Wodeyar the patron. Saffron banners and buntings adorn the main streets of this temple town.

A convention of the Samaj Pramukhs or heads of communities of different districts of the state would be held on November 26. The Dharma Sansad would adopt resolutions on November 26. The participating saints would take out a Shobha Yatre procession the same day.

