    Karnataka SSLC results 2022: How to predict your marks before results announcement?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 16: The countdown for the announcement of the results of the SSLC exams have started. It will be out on the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on May 19.

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: How to Predict Your Class 10 Marks Before Results Announcement?

    How to Predict Your Marks?
    Even as the students are anxiously awaiting the announcement, here we tell you a way to predict your score. Well, the key answers with the question papers have been uploaded on the KSEEB website.

    So, students can go through all the answer keys to predict their marks in the exam. The answer will be a clear indicator of what your answer should revolve around. Your answer should not be word-to-word similar, but it should match the answer key to get you the desired marks.

    How to Download Answer Keys?

    Step 1: Log in to: https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/ for English version: https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/english

    Step 2: On the right corner side of the page, find 'SSLC'.

    Step 3: On Clicking 'SSLC', find 'Question Papers'.

    Step 4: When you click 'Question Papers', you will land in a new page

    Step 5: Select 'Key Answers' to land on new page

    Step 6: In this page, select - SSLC EXAMINATION KEY ANSWER MARCH/APRIL 2022

    Step 7: On clicking the above, you will land on a page where you will find a list of answer keys (subject wise).

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:40 [IST]
