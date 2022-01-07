YouTube
    Karnataka SSLC exams 2022 dates out: Check here

    Bengaluru, Jan 07: The Karnataka SSSLC exam 2022 will be held in March and April. The board has said that the exams will be held between 10.30 am and 1.45 pm between March 28 and April 11.

    The exam for the first language will be held on March 28 while the second language will be on March 30. Economics/core subject on April 1; Mathematics/Sociology on April 4; Social Science on Apr 6; Third language on April 8 and Science, Political Science, Karnatak/Hindustani music on April 11, the board announced.

    Before the exams start candidates will be given 15 minutes to examine the question papers. Last year the SSLC exams were held between July 19 and July 22 amidst the rising COVID-19 cases.

    Around 9 lakh candidates had taken part in the exams and Karnataka was one of the few states in the country which conducted the board exams by cutting the exams to two days.

    X