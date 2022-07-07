Karnataka rains: Red alert declared in 3 districts; Belagavi faces flood threat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 07: A red alert has been declared in three districts of Karnataka after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rain, ranging above 204.5 mm in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

In Kodagu, the district administration announced holiday today for colleges, schools, and Anganwadis.

According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), high waves in the range of 3.5 meters to 4.8 meters are predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till 11.30 pm on July 7. The wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph on the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

There is panic situation in several taluks of Belagavi bordering Maharashtra as the neighbouring state has released over 25,000 cusecs of water into Krishna river that flows into Karnataka.

Heavy rains in coastal Karnataka, leave trail of destruction; CM directs immediate rescue and relief work

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain in the catchment area of KRS reservoir, the water level is rising to full storage level and there is a likelihood of releasing surplus water at any moment.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held discussions with the Deputy Commissioners of rain-affected districts and directed the officials to take up immediate relief measures in the regions where rain have wreaked havoc. He further said that because of heavy and incessant rain houses and properties were damaged in coastal and Kodagu districts. He has also directed the deployment of SDRF and NDRF to take up rescue works.