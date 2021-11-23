IMD predicts widespread rains for next 5 days in these states: Full forecast here

Karnataka rains: PM Modi speaks to CM Bommai, offers help

Bengaluru, Nov 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai regarding heavy rains and took stock of the situation.

Taking to twitter, Bommai posted "PM expressed grief over the loss of lives and deep concern over the crop damages. PM assured all possible support from the Centre."

India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka over next five days.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Bengaluru till Tuesday morning. However, no alerts have been issued in the last five days. The cloudy skies are expected to continue on Tuesday, with a few spells of thundershowers possible in the city.

Isolated heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), North Interior Karnataka (NIK), Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions till Sunday morning.

Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Davanagere districts and widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over remaining districts of the South Interior Karnataka region, as per IMD.

IMD predicted that widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkote districts and widespread very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka region.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:36 [IST]