BJP MLC R Shankar hopeful of being made minister, claims expansion likely in 2 to 3 days

Karnataka PUC exams to be held in May, SSLC exams likely in June

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 06: Karnataka Second Pre-University (Class 12) exams to be held in the month of May while Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams are expected to be held during the first week of June.

The Secondary School Leaving Certification (SSLC) and Pre-University Course or PUC Examinations are usually held in March in the state.

The government has also finalised the syllabus the exams will cover, and will send details of the same to all schools. The government has paid attention to see students meet the minimum learning requirement for their respective classes and that the syllabus will not be a burden on them, education minister S Suresh Kumar said.

In Karnataka classroom studies for classes 10 and 12 resumed on the first day of the new year.

Staggered classroom schedules were followed by schools in these states, with the Centre recommending only 50 per cent of students be allowed at a time in educational institutes. Attendance of students is also not mandatory and they can choose to continue classes online, the central government had recommended.

Universities and schools across the country were closed in mid-March, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Subsequently, a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. The government started easing restrictions gradually from June 8 under ''Unlock'' .

While regular classes began in Karnataka for class 10 and second-year pre-university (PU) Class 12 students, who will be taking board exams, students from grades six to nine came to campuses for the Vidyagama programme, which enables continued schooling.

While there was opposition from certain sections about opening schools and PU colleges amidst prevailing pandemic situation, others including Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar were of the opinion that opening of schools and colleges along with preventive measures were necessary for students, especially in rural areas, with online education mostly not available and cases of them being forced into labour.

Schools and PU colleges have remained closed in the state since March just ahead of the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19.