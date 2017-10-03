Karnataka Prisons department rejects Sasikala's parole application to meet ailing husband Natarajan

Karnataka Prisons department on Tuesday rejected deposed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala's parole application to visit her ailing husband M. Natarajan.

Sasikala, who is currently serving her sentence in a Bengaluru prison after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, had applied for parole to meet her ailing husband M. Natarajan.

Her husband Natarajan is awaiting a liver transplant in a hospital in Chennai.

Her advocates had sought for a 15-day parole, but Mr. Dhinakaran said he was not sure how many days she would be granted leave.

OneIndia News