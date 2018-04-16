Karnataka polls: Muslim representation in Congress list down from 2013

Out of the 218 names announced by the Congress in its first list of candidates, only 15 Muslims have been given tickets. Several Muslim leaders are upset with the list and say that more representation ought to have been given.

The Muslims form a large chunk of the population in Karnataka and their votes are crucial for the prospects of the Congress. Raising this issue, former MP Rehman Khan said that they were promised more tickets.

He said that he was unhappy with the representation given to the Muslims. In 2013, 19 Muslim candidates were fielded, but this year it has come down to 15, he said. He said that he would meet with Rahul Gandhi and take up the issue.

Rehman Khan also questioned why his son was denied a ticket. His son, Mansoor Ali was an aspirant but does not feature in the list of 218 released by the Congress on Sunday. He wanted to know why his son was not given a ticket from Jayanagar despite the constituency having a high number of Muslims. The ticket here was given to Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka minister, Ramalinga Reddy.

The Congress is yet to announce the names of six more candidates on Monday. The name of N A Haris was not announced from the Shanthinagar constituency. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hinted that he is likely to get a ticket from this constituency.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

