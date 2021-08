Karnataka orders 7-day institutional quarantine for visitors from Kerala amid Covid spike

Afghans in Karnataka need not worry assures home minister

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka on Monday ordered 7-day institutional quarantine for visitors from Kerala amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"One week institutional quarantine and testing after seven days, irrespective of vaccination or negative RTPCR report, is compulsory for people coming from Kerala," said Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok.

"In meeting chaired by CM Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which share borders with Kerala, that is reporting a high COVID caseload," Ashok added.