Karnataka lockdown: What remains open and what is shut

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 21: On Tuesday, the Karnataka government while extending the night curfew timings also imposed a weekend lockdown in the state.

Several restrictions are in place for the lockdown. The night curfew would be between 9 pm to 6 am. The weekend curfew on the other hand would begin at Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

What are the night curfew timings?

9 pm to 6 am

What are the weekend curfew timings

Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am

Will state and central government offices be open?

Yes, employees of state and central government involved in essential COVID-19 services can move unrestricted. Those part of industries and organisations requiring operations 24/7 and those deployed in essential services can move and would have to provide a valid ID proof provided by the employer.

Who are allowed to move around during weekend curfew?

Telecom/internet service provider employees with valid ID. Essential staff of IT/ITeS companies can work from office, others have to work from home. Patients and their helpers requiring essential travel.

Those eligible for vaccination can move by showing proof.

Those travelling from and to the state can avail public transport or private vehicles to move but must carry relevant proof such as tickets.

Is there a ban on inter-intra state travel?

No

Will grocery shops, milk supplies be available during weekend curfew?

Neighbouring shops dealing with milk and grocery will remain open between 6 am and 10 am. Online delivery of essentials will be open at all times.

Will online food delivery be available during weekend curfew?

Yes, food deliveries will be allowed. Restaurants can only offer takeaway services

Will liquor shops, pubs and bars be open?

Not during the weekend curfew. During the week, deliveries and take aways will be allowed. Assembling or dining in at these spaces is not permitted.

Will recreation places be open?

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms/yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, swimming pools amusement parks, stadia/playground, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut.

What are the rules for weddings and funerals?

Wedding at maximum capacity of 50 people and at funerals it is 20 people

Will construction work be permitted?

Not during the weekend curfew

What about religious places?

Religious places will remain open only for personnel involved in the service of the place of worship. However visitors will not be permitted.