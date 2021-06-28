YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Lockdown Update: Full list of relaxations as govt eases curbs further

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 28: The COVID-19 curbs in Karnataka have been further relaxed and more activity will be permitted starting from today. The decision was taken in the wake of the state reporting more number of recoveries and lesser number of COVID-19 cases.

    Karnataka Lockdown Update: Full list of relaxations as govt eases curbs further

    Starting today, the state will allow marriages to take place with 40 guests. Hotels and resorts have also been allowed to open, while bus services to Maharashtra will commence from June 29.

    Pune lockdown: Officials release new guidelines for restaurants, religious events and morePune lockdown: Officials release new guidelines for restaurants, religious events and more

    Full list of what is allowed and what is not in Karnataka from June 28

    How many guests are permitted at weddings?

    40 guests

    Will hotels, resorts and function halls be operational?

    Yes, with a capacity of 40 people only

    Are buses to Maharashtra allowed?

    Yes, they are

    Have more districts in Karnataka given relaxations?

    Yes in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara

    Will shops be allowed to open?

    Yes, all shops can open other than those air-conditioned between 6 am and 1 pm. Air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

    Will gyms and park be open?

    Yes. Parks can remain open between 5 am and 10 am

    Can garment industries operate?

    Yes, with 30 per cent staff strength

    Will constructions activity be permitted

    Yes

    Are street vendors allowed to operate?

    Yes, between 6 am and 2 pm

    What about autos and taxis?

    They can ply with a maximum of 2 people

    Will government offices be open?

    Only important department with a capacity of 50 per cent staff

    Will bars remain open?

    Yes until 2 pm only for takeaways

    More LOCKDOWN News  

    Read more about:

    lockdown karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X