Karnataka Lockdown Update: Full list of relaxations as govt eases curbs further
Bengaluru, June 28: The COVID-19 curbs in Karnataka have been further relaxed and more activity will be permitted starting from today. The decision was taken in the wake of the state reporting more number of recoveries and lesser number of COVID-19 cases.
Starting today, the state will allow marriages to take place with 40 guests. Hotels and resorts have also been allowed to open, while bus services to Maharashtra will commence from June 29.
Pune lockdown: Officials release new guidelines for restaurants, religious events and more
Full list of what is allowed and what is not in Karnataka from June 28
How many guests are permitted at weddings?
40 guests
Will hotels, resorts and function halls be operational?
Yes, with a capacity of 40 people only
Are buses to Maharashtra allowed?
Yes, they are
Have more districts in Karnataka given relaxations?
Yes in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara
Will shops be allowed to open?
Yes, all shops can open other than those air-conditioned between 6 am and 1 pm. Air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.
Will gyms and park be open?
Yes. Parks can remain open between 5 am and 10 am
Can garment industries operate?
Yes, with 30 per cent staff strength
Will constructions activity be permitted
Yes
Are street vendors allowed to operate?
Yes, between 6 am and 2 pm
What about autos and taxis?
They can ply with a maximum of 2 people
Will government offices be open?
Only important department with a capacity of 50 per cent staff
Will bars remain open?
Yes until 2 pm only for takeaways