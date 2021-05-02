Covid-19: UP weekend lockdown extended, includes Mondays too, now Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am

Karnataka lockdown: Timings for milk booths, grocery shops modified

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 02: With crowds increasing, Karnataka has modified its lockdown order allowing Hopcoms, milk booths and sale of fruits and vegetables on pushcarts from 6 am to 6 pm.

Further the government allowed APMCs and grocery shops to remain open from 6 am to 12 noon. The earlier order issued on Monday last permitted these activities only between 6 am and 10 am.

The government has prohibited all types of fairs to prevent crowding. The order said that pushcarts selling fruits and vegetables must not overcharge and must stick to the market price of commodities while following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Karnataka had announced a two week lockdown on April 26. The same would be in fore till 6 am on May 12.