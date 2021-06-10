Karnataka: Lockdown to continue in 11 districts, restrictions eased in Bengaluru Urban

Explained: Why is Karnataka up in arms against Amazon

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka government on Thursday said that Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka which have a high positivity rate till June 21. Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu are in complete lockdown till June 21.

From June 14, these 11 districts will have some relaxation like opening of essential shops. Other districts including Bengaluru Urban, will see eased restrictions from June 14 till June 21:

All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff.

Garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees.

Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

Parks will be allowed from 5 am to 10 am.

Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm.

Auto and taxis will be allowed with two passengers only.

Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place.

Weekend curfew from 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday will be in place.

Of the total cases in the State, 65,000 active cases come from these eight districts and the rate of decrease in the cases are least in these districts, the statement read.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent, the CMO said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify COVID-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.