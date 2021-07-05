Karnataka lockdown: A full list of what is allowed and what is not

Fake: No nation-wide lockdown from July 1 and PM Modi has not announced 3rd wave of COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 05: Starting today (July 5) more relaxations have been allowed in Karnataka. Religious places and sports complexes and stadiums will be open starting today.

These relaxations would remain in force until July 15, Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday. The decision to ease the restrictions further was taken after the state began lesser number of COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka lockdown: What is open and what is not:

Will pubs and theatres remain open

No

Will swimming pools remain open?

Only for competitive and training purposes

Will sports complexes and stadia remain open?

Only for purpose of practice

What about social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations?

They are not allowed

What is the permitted strength at weddings and family functions?

100 people

Will religious places be open?

Only for Darshana and not for seas

What is the permitted strength at funerals?

20 people

What is the seating capacity allowed in public transport?

Public transport is allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

Will shops, restaurants, malls, and private offices remain open?

Yes, with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, failing which the owners will be punished under the Disaster Management Act.

Will educational institutes and tutorials be open?

No

What are the night curfew timings?

It has been relaxed to 9 pm to 5 am from the existing 7 pm to 5 am

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 11:06 [IST]