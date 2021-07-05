YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka lockdown: A full list of what is allowed and what is not

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 05: Starting today (July 5) more relaxations have been allowed in Karnataka. Religious places and sports complexes and stadiums will be open starting today.

    Karnataka lockdown: A full list of what is allowed and what is not

    These relaxations would remain in force until July 15, Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday. The decision to ease the restrictions further was taken after the state began lesser number of COVID-19 cases.

    Karnataka lockdown: What is open and what is not:

    Will pubs and theatres remain open

    No

    Will swimming pools remain open?

    Only for competitive and training purposes

    Will sports complexes and stadia remain open?

    Only for purpose of practice

    What about social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations?

    They are not allowed

    What is the permitted strength at weddings and family functions?

    100 people

    Will religious places be open?

    Only for Darshana and not for seas

    What is the permitted strength at funerals?

    20 people

    What is the seating capacity allowed in public transport?

    Public transport is allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

    Will shops, restaurants, malls, and private offices remain open?

    Yes, with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, failing which the owners will be punished under the Disaster Management Act.

    Will educational institutes and tutorials be open?

    No

    What are the night curfew timings?

    It has been relaxed to 9 pm to 5 am from the existing 7 pm to 5 am

    More LOCKDOWN News  

    Read more about:

    lockdown karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X