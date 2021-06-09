Karnataka leadership change: If you are accepting transition now, no point in delay

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 09: Talks of a leadership change in Karnataka have been on for a long time now.

However such talks have been doing the rounds for the past many months and politics in Karnataka is similar to cricket and the result cannot be predicted until the last ball is bowled.

OneIndia caught up with leading psephologist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri to find out more about this issue. We are in 2021 and the elections are two years away he says. If you want to make a change, then the time is now as the new leadership will have time to consolidate to make the transition, Dr. Shastri says.

No leadership change, BS Yediyurappa will complete term as CM: Karnataka BJP chief

The leadership change is about responding to the emerging situation. In Karnataka that would be a key factor, he says. While choosing a new leader, the key factor would be, who will unite the party and who will have the stature to carry on the work in the state. You will need a leader who has the total trust of the central leadership considering the role the top leadership plays in the state elections, says Dr. Shastri.

He further added that the main factor to be considered would be who can lead the BJP into the elections. Caste factor will not be a sole determinant for a leadership change, he further added.

The BJP would prefer a transition to take place now. The second option would be to let Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa complete his term and then go in for a change in leadership. If you are accepting the transition to happen now, then there is no point in delaying, he further adds.

Yediyurappa on the other hand would make sure that his interests are protected in many ways. While his political legacy continues to be important in today's politics, the BJP has strongly asserted that it is not in favour of dynasty politics. The BJP would ensure that Yediyurappa's family members are not his successors although they are in politics. They may not be given a post in government or that of Deputy CM as this would go entirely against their policy of 'namdhaar vs kaamdhaa," Dr. Shastri adds.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 14:54 [IST]