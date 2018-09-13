Karnataka is India’s suicide capital

New Delhi, Sep 13: A new research on suicide trends in India suggests that Karnataka is the suicide capital of India. In 2016, Karnataka recorded an average 30.7 suicides per 1,00,000 population.

Tripura comes second on this list with 30.3. In states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh it was 29.8 and 25 respectively. In Telangana the study showed that suicides stood at 22.4, while in West Bengal it was 23.6.

Also Read | On this World suicide prevention day let us promise to live and let live

A study prepared by a consortium of researchers and published in Lancet shows that in 2016, 2,30,00 suicides were recorded as compared to the 1,64,400 din 1990.

In the case of Karnataka, the numbers are 36 per 1,00,000 in men and 23.5 for women.

In the case of women suicides in the world, 37 per cent are Indians. Among the men, Indians account for 24 per cent suicides across the world.

Also Read | Mumbai: Body of 22-year-old IIT student found in hotel room

The paper says that the higher suicide death rates are observed among women. Married women account for the highest proportion of suicide deaths among women in India. The paper adds, "marriage is known to be less protective against suicide for women because of arranged and early marriage, young motherhood, low social status, domestic violence and economic dependence."