Pushing the political ball into the judicial court: Whither political accountability?

Karnataka CM and ministers new proposed salary and allowance details - All You Need To Know

At least 10 students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Exercise Dharma Guardian: 3rd India-Japan joint military drill to kick-start from 27 Feb at Belagavi in K'taka

Karnataka HC reserves its order on various petitions challenging Hijab ban in education institutions

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 25: After hearing the matter for eleven days, the Karnataka High Court reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in education institutions. The judgment was reserved by a Bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices J.M. Khazi and Krishna S. Dixit has been hearing multiple petitions challenging the government order passed on 5 February.

On Thursday, one of the petitioners argued that India is neither a Hindu rashzra nor an Islamic republic but a democratic, sovereign, secular, republic where rule of law must prevail.

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat in his rejoinder arguments, said that the State was citing Constitutional Morality to restrict choice, contrary to how the concept was used in pro-choice decisions of the Supreme Court.

The Karnataka government order, which has been challenged before the high court, was passed on 5 February, under Section 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, which empowers the state government to issue directives for government educational institutions to follow.