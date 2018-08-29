Karnataka govt will collapse in next 15 days: Sadananada Gowda

Mangalore, Aug 29: Union Minister, D V Sadananda Gowda said that the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka would collapse in the next 15 days. Speaking to reporters he said that former chief minister, Siddaramaiah had decided to pull down the government and it is just a matter of time before the coalition collapses.

Gowda however added that even if Siddaramaiah pulls down the government, he could never become the CM as the BJP would never back him.

On the heavy rain and landslides in some districts, he said the government must immediately compensate those who had suffered as a result of the natural disaster.

"When I was the Chief Minister we had provided compensation to the areca growers affected by the fruit rot disease," he recalled, assuring that the Centre was ready to help if the state government wanted it to.