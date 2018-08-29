  • search

Karnataka govt will collapse in next 15 days: Sadananada Gowda

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mangalore, Aug 29: Union Minister, D V Sadananda Gowda said that the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka would collapse in the next 15 days. Speaking to reporters he said that former chief minister, Siddaramaiah had decided to pull down the government and it is just a matter of time before the coalition collapses.

    D V Sadananda Gowda
    D V Sadananda Gowda

    Gowda however added that even if Siddaramaiah pulls down the government, he could never become the CM as the BJP would never back him.

    Also Read | Karnataka: Rumblings in coalition are more about who gets the better pie in 2019

    On the heavy rain and landslides in some districts, he said the government must immediately compensate those who had suffered as a result of the natural disaster.

    Also Read | Will Karnataka have a new CM in September?

    "When I was the Chief Minister we had provided compensation to the areca growers affected by the fruit rot disease," he recalled, assuring that the Centre was ready to help if the state government wanted it to.

    Read more about:

    sadananda gowda siddaramaiah karnataka congress jds coalition

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 6:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue