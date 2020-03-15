Karnataka govt postpones exams for classes VII to IX till March 31

Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka government has announced postponement of annual examinations for classes seventh to ninth till March 31 as part of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, which has claimed one life and affected five others in the state.

Revised exam dates will be declared later and the students would have study holidays till then, an Education department circular said here. "As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the annual examination of class seventh, eighth and ninth has been postponed till March 31," the Director of Public Instruction said in the circular on Saturday.

This was applicable to all schools, including private and unaided schools, it said. However, there would be no change in the exam schedule for class X, set to beginning on March 27, the order said. The class XII board examinations were already underway and would continue as scheduled, officials said.

The government has already announced holiday for students up to class six as part of precautionary measure to contain the pandemic.

On Friday, it has announced lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week and asked advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week.

A 76-year old man from Kalaburagi died on March 10 while being treated for suspected coronavirus, becoming India's first COVID-19 fatality. Five others, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are undergoing treatment.