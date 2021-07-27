Karnataka gets new chief minister: Who is Basavaraj Bommai

Who will replace BSY in Karnataka: Here are the 6 names doing the rounds

Bengaluru, July 27: Basavaraj Bommai has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Born on January 28, 1960, Basavaraj Bommai is the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, S. R. Bommai. He belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community.

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering, he started his political career with the Janata Dal.

Basavaraj Bommai joined the BJP in 2008 and has risen in the party ranks since then. Bommai, is the present Minister of state for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature of Karnataka. He also served as Haveri and Udupi District Incharge Minister. In the past, he served as Minister for Water resources and Cooperation in the Government of Karnataka.

A graduate Engineer, and an agriculturist and industrialist by profession, he is widely acclaimed for his contributions to innumerable irrigation schemes and deep knowledge regarding Irrigation matters in Karnataka.

He is also credited with implementing India's first 100% piped irrigation project at Shiggaon in Haveri district of Karnataka.

He is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 20:01 [IST]