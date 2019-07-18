  • search
    Bengaluru, July 18: A noisy debate is underway in the Karnataka Assembly ahead of the crucial trust vote which would decide the fate of the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS coalition government. HDK regime is in a crisis which began on July 6 when 13 Congress and JDS MLAs resigned and left for Mumbai. The Speaker then refused to accept all the resignations saying some papers were not in order. The matter went to the Supreme Court which directed the Speaker to hasten the resignation process. In the mean time some other MLAs also resigned. MLA Anand Kumar Kumar had resigned a few days before July 6.

    Karnataka floor test: List of MLAs who skipped session

    Amid all this, DK Shivakumar reached Mumbai to convince MLAs to take back their resignations. Some MLAs gave contradictory statements, like MTB Nagraj who first said he would return to government and then rushed to Mumbai to join the rebels.

    Karnataka floor test LIVE: BJP objects over Siddaramaiah's 'lengthy' prologue

    Similarly, it emerged yesterday than Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy decided to withdraw his resignation from the assembly and will vote in favour of the trust vote being sought by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

    All in all 16 MLAs are said to have expressed willingness to resign. The political situation without considering resignations and the rebel is thus - the ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117 -- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House.

    Now, 16 MLAs have resigned of which 13 are from the Congress, while 3 are from the JD(S).Whether their resignations are accepted or they are disqualified, the strength of the House comes down. Strength of the Assembly would come down to 209 and the majority needed to form government would be 105.

    As of now, around 18 MLAs are said to have skipped the assembly session today, the strength of the House has now come down to 207. Some reports are also stating that 19 MLAs have refrained from attending the session, in that case the strength would be 206 and majority mark would be 104. Difference of 18 and 19 would not affect the majority mark, as in both cases it would be 104.

    Here's the list of MLAs who are:

    1. S T Somashekar,
    2. Byrathi Basavaraj
    3. Ramesh Jarkiholi
    4. Munirathna
    5. Roshan Baig‬
    6. H Vishwanath
    7. Mahesh Kumathalli
    8. Pratapgouda Patil ‪
    9. Sudhakar‬
    10. Shivaram Hebbar
    11. Srimanth Patil
    12. MTB Nagaraj
    13. Narayana Gowda
    14. Gopalaiah
    15. BC Patil
    16. Anand Singh
    17. B Nagendra
    18. R Shankar

